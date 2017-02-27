Former Ghana coach Otto Pfister handed Afghanistan job

Former Ghana coach Otto Pfister has been appointed the head coach of the Afghanistan.

The German has signed a one-year deal with the Afghanistan Football Federation.

Pfister will now oversee Afghanistan’s attempt to book a spot at the 2019 AFC Asian Cup when the third and final round of qualifying gets underway next month.

''After the resignation of former coach Petar Segrt, we tried to hire a good coach and we were able to reach an agreement with Pfister,'' AFF President Keramuddin Karim told reporters.

''We have signed a contract with him and I hope that with Pfister and the new technical staff we will be able to fulfill our people’s wishes.''

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)