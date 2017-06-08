Former Ghana FA Vice President Fred Pappoe reveals reasons for quitting ExCo position

Former Vice President of the Ghana Football Association Fred Pappoe has revealed the secret behind his decision to quit as an Executive Committee member of the federation.

To him, he wanted to be away from the spotlight to enjoy a backstage silence.

“It takes you from the limelight which was something I wanted. I needed a bit of rest from the shine all over the place and it has been peaceful so far. I wasn’t pushed out,” he said in an interview on Agoo TV.

“I’m still very much active in football; I’ve been following a lot of development on the football scene. What I’m doing now is concentrating a lot on Accra Great Olympics which is my club,” he added.

The top football administrator recently left his post as the Chairman of the Match Review Panel to concentrate on Club administration.

He was also the Management Committee Chairman of the home-based Black Stars.

He has been tipped as a perfect candidate for the Ghana Football Association Presidency.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)