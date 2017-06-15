Former Ghana international John Paintsil begins punditry job on Kwese Sports on birthday

Former Ghana defender John Paintsil starts his punditry job on the FIFA Confederation Cup on Kwese TV on a memorable note as he celebrates his birthday today.

Paintsil, one of Ghana's most capped players is celebrating his 35th birthday today, a day he starts as a pundit on Kwese Sports in the build up to the Confederation Cup which starts in two days.

Ghana legend John Paintsil was signed-on by the South Africa-based TV channel Kwese Sports as a pundit for the 2017 FIFA Confederation Cup a few months ago.

Kwese Sports have got the rights to telecast all matches during the summer showpiece in Russia.

Paintsil was an assistant coach at South African Absa Premiership giants Kaizer Chiefs.

The former West Ham and Charlton Athletic player is expected to provide invaluable contributions in the pre-match discussions.

Paintsil played in two FIFA World Cup finals in 2006 and 2010.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

