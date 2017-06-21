Former Ghana international Nii Odartey Lamptey says he has forgiven flirting wife

Former Ghana international Nii Odartey Lamptey has revealed that he holds nothing against his former wife who was found guilty of infidelity and ripped off all she was fighting for.

DNA tests proved that the former Anderlecht, PSV Eindhoven and Aston Villa star was not the biological father of their three children, following which Gloria resorted to court action seeking an equal share of Lamptey’s properties, including the Glow Lamp Football Academy, acquired while they were married.

“It was very tough and devastating. I have been living in a rented apartment for the past four years and I’m grateful to God that I will now will have properties and other businesses that I lost back. I don’t feel shy talking about it because it has taught me a great lesson and it’s also part of life”

The soft spoken Lamptey said he has no ill feeling after his life changing ordeal.

” I feel no regret or bitterness, I rather feel blessed. I have forgiven my ex-wife and moved on”. I have now settled down with my new wife and two kids”, Odartey disclosed.

