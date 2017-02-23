Former Ghana star Michael Essien reveals he’s still training with Chelsea ahead of landing a new deal

Former Ghana international Michael Essien has revealed he is still training with Chelsea to shape himself as he targets landing a new deal soon.

The former Chelsea and AC Milan midfielder fell out with Greek giants Panathinaikos recently making it necessary for him to look elsewhere to continue his career.

Reports are that, the onetime most influential midfielder for the London side is in advanced talks with clubs in Croatia for a possible move.

Ahead the move, Essien has disclosed that he is still training with his former side to be up for a move soon.

"I remain active and train with Chelsea (Reserves) who are always polite and good against me,” Essien told gazzetta.gr

“I hope to find a club where my family and I would feel comfortable," he added.

Essien has not only played for Chelsea and AC Milan but has also played for Europe’s most successful club Real Madrid.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

