Former Ghana youth striker Benjamin Tetteh set to extend stay at Czech side Slovacko FC

Former Ghana youth international Benjamin Tetteh could stay with Czech Republic side Slovacko FC on another year loan from Belgian side Standard Liege.

The former Dreams FC striker spent last season on loan with the Czech side in a season he was slowed by injury.

Tetteh made 15 appearances in all competitions with just a goal.

The Ghanaian youngster has hinted that he is ready to spend another year with Slovacko on loan pending his parent club.

“Benjamin Tetteh is now on vacation, but before leaving, he told us he would like to stay here,” Slovacko FC coach Stanislav Levy told the club’s website.

“But if I know, his representatives have offered him to other Czech clubs, and his current standard club, Standard Liege, will also have a significant say in any deal,” he added.

Tetteh has also been linked with Belgian second-tier side Sint Truidense.

He was a member of the Ghana U20 side that played at the 2015 World Cup in New Zealand.

