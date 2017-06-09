Former Ghana youth striker Sadick Adams reiterates desire to excel at Asante Kotoko

Newly signed Asante Kotoko forward Saddick Adams says focus will be the key to achieve his goals at the club.

The former Ghana youth star joined the Porcupine Warriors at the start of the second stanza of the season and immediately made a mark on his debut when after his late penalty kick earned a point for the side in last Sunday's 1-1 stalemate with Great Olympics at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

According to the ex-Atletico Madrid's poacher, the team needs empowerment and encouragement from their teeming supporters to realize their ambitions in the season.

“I don’t think there is a problem in the attack. In football everyone expects a striker to score and when he is not able to score we conclude that there is a problem, which is not always the case. The team needs support and I’m here to help the team. If I’m able to score fair enough but there shouldn’t be too much pressure on us.

“It is Kotoko first for all of us and that’s the focus now and I encourage supporters to take it easy with us“, he said.

The former Berekum Chelsea player said he had it easy getting along with his new team mates since “I have played with some of them before, though, on different grounds.”

“I’ve played with most of the players before and I’m still getting to know them more because it is a new team, new place and different formation, it’s not going to be easy but we will do our best.”

“I feel very happy and welcomed considering the joy with which I was received into the team by the players”, he added.

Meanwhile, Coach Steve Polack has said that Kotoko wanted to grab all three points in their match against Accra Great Olympics instead of the draw.

“It doesn’t matter the number of goals we score, all we need at the end of the day is three points and that is what we are working at.

“We have remained positive since our last match because it’s boring to be negative. Negativity doesn’t run in my family therefore I’m positive that we will bounce back strong with time”, he said.

Adams is expected to lead the side when they travel to Dormaa to take on Aduana Stars in week 18 of the Ghana Premier League on Monday.

