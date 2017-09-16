Former Hasaacas striker Samuel Afful in advanced talks to sign for newboys Karela FC

Ghana Premier League newcomers Karela United FC are close to signing former Ghana U20 striker Samuel Afful, GHANAsoccernet.com can exclusively report.

The former Sekondi Hasaacas attacker is in advanced talks with the Nzema-Anyinase based club as he seeks to get his career back on track.

Afful, 21, joined Tanzanian giants Azam FC in November 2016 but his two years contract was terminated after just a season.

He has been in the country for the last three months.

By Nuhu Adams

