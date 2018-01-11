Former Heart of Lions midfielder Joseph Baffour Gyawu ready to sign for Inter Allies
Inter Allies FC are on the verge of completing the signing of former Heart of Lions midfielder Joseph Baffour Gyawu on a free transfer, GHANASoccernet.com can confirm.
Gyawu left the Kpando-based side after the 2016/2017 season after his contract run out.
The midfield dynamo has been linked with moves to Asante Kotoko SC and Ashanti Gold SC but none has been a reality.
He is expected to join Inter Allies FC training next week whilst he awaits to put pen to paper.
Gyawu played for Latvian top-flight side Spartaks Jurmala before joining Heart of Lions three seasons ago.
By Nuhu Adams