Former Hearts trainer Yaw Preko eyes Confederation Cup ticket with Ifenyi Ubah

Former Hearts of Oak deputy coach Yaw Preko says he has the necessary materials to guide Nigerian giants Ifenyi Ubah to pick a ticket for next season's CAF Confederations Cup.

The 2015 Nigeria FA Cup Champions were eliminated from the preliminary round of this year’s CAF Confederation Cup by Egyptian side, Al Masry.

Currently placed 3rd in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) standings with 34 points from 21 matches, Yaw Preko is convinced he has the me to clinch a ticket to the Confederation Cup.

In an interview with busybuddiesng.com coach of the Nnewi-based said “We have our own target. We tasted continental and among us, we know we have to go for it again,” the ex-Ghana international said.

“We believe that we have what it takes. We have the materials and we need to just do our best to qualify the team for continental and I believe we have the players to put the team back to continental position again.”

FC Ifeanyi Ubah are also on an impressive run of 8 matches without defeat, the longest in the NPFL this season and in the club’s history.

