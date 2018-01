Promising coach Ignatius Osei-Fosu is expected to join AshantiGold for the upcoming season as an assistant.

The former Liberty Professionals second-in-command has been working with the Miners this pre-season.

If a deal is signed, he will assist head coach CK Akunnor.

Fosu worked a scout for Mas-Ud Dramani during his stint as Asante Kotoko coach.

