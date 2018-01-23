Former Wa All Stars trainer Adepa confirms joining Tema Youth

Former Wa All Stars coach Anos Kwame Adepa has confirmed joining Division One League side Tema Youth SC.

Adepa confirmed reports that he has signed for division one club Tema Youth with the sole target to bringing them back to the top flight.

"I have signed for Tema Youth football club, and my personal target is to qualify the team back to the premier league", Adepa told Kumasi-based FOX 97.9 FM.

The young coach ended his relationship with Wa All Stars after leading to win the 2016 premier League for the first time in the history of the club.

