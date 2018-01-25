Former WAFA winger Richmond Lamptey completes Inter Allies switch

Inter Allies FC have completed the recruitment of former WAFA SC attacking midfielder Richmond Nii Lamptey on a free transfer, the club have announced.

Lamptey left the Academy side after his contract run out at the end of the 2016/17 Ghana Premier League term.

He spent five years at the Sogakope-based outfit.

The 20-year old made 26 appearances for WAFA SC where he scored only once and made five assists to help them finish in their highest ever position in the history of the league.

The Academy side finished second on the log.

Lamptey featured in the second leg of the 2018 CHAN qualifier when Ghana were eliminated after a 2-1 disappointing loss to Burkina Faso at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)