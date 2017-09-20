France surrenders to 'new Essien': Tanguy Ndombélé

PSG victory over Lyon goes far beyond the 2-0 scoreline and the 'fight' between Neymar and Cavani to see who pulls fouls and penalties.

The outstanding debut in Ligue 1 with the 'OL' of Tanguy Ndombélé (Longjumeau, 1996) robbed the protagonism to 'Ney', Mbappé ...

We would also do well to stay with only the highlights of the former Amiens: he forced a penalty , not pointed, of Kurzawa in 6 'and made Areola's crossbar tremble even with 0-0 with a terrible right from 30 meters in the 68 ' . 'Ndombélé, the phenomenon of Lyon', says 'L'Equipé', which awarded him the highest score of the match (8 of 10).

The debut of Ndombélé in Liga - was to play 12 minutes in the Europa League against Apollon - justifies his signing on the last day of the market of signings and why the 'OL' let out to Darder to Espanyol. Also the decision of Bruno Genesio to include him in the eleven with Tousart to the detriment of Pape Diop, Ferri and Martins Pereira.

"He showed all the qualities we already knew when we signed him in. We know he's a player who can defend and attack." The first time is always an unknown, but if I bet on Ndombélé it's because I trust him and because I know he can offer performance. " said Genesio.

His party strengthened a Lyon that, according to 'L'Équipe', completed the best match of the season on the back of Ndombélé. The ex-Amiens midfielder was not intimidated by the atmosphere of the Park of the Princes and exhibited the best of his repertoire. It was a full-fledged box-to-box. He excelled in the shoot and did not burn the ball on his feet . Ndombélé's powerful leadings - scaled up in their wide stride - allowed Lyon to beat lines, overcome PSG pressure and attack. All that before leaving his place to Martins in 72 '. Although he left the field with cramps, it is not bad for his fourth match in Ligue 1.

An ideal profile to make forget the march of Tolisso to Bayern. "We can have similar profiles, I also like Imbula, but I do not have a particular model," he said in his presentation with 'les gones'. On the other hand, the famous president of Lyon, Jean-Michel Aulas, puts on the table another comparison: "He is the 'new Essien".

Before leaving for Lyon on the last day of the market, Ndombélé had time to play against PSG - also in the Parc des Princes - on the opening day of Ligue 1. He left in 57 ', but also left a mark. "He is 20 years old, but he plays against 50,000 people like he would anywhere else." As soon as I saw him, I thought I had never directed a player of his level, "says ex-coach Christophe Pellissier.

Formed in the Guingamp, Ndombélé has had an extraordinary progression. He started last season playing for the Amiens affiliate in the fifth division, but he soon skipped the first team. In fact, it was key in the first ascent of the history of Amiens to Ligue 1. He played 30 games -21 as a starter - and completed a spectacular final 'rush': he scored two goals and gave seven assists in the last 16 games.

"He is very good with the ball, dazzles with his shot, breaks lines with the ball in the foot, his technical quality allows him to play more advanced, while his intelligence allows him to adopt a more backward role ," says Pellissier, who arrived to use right side in League Cup.

No wonder that this season has come the opportunity to debut with France under 21 - his parents are Congolese - and several teams knocked on his door. St.-Étienne, Stoke, Inter ... knocked on his door. The best offer - valued at 12 million - was the Hoffenheim, but refused to go to Germany . Lyon went on to earn a 2-kilogram transfer and a purchase option valued at 8. "It's an ambitious club, it's in the 'top 3.' It's going to be good for my progress," said a Dombélé who continues to grow.

