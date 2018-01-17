French Ligue 1 side Caen have offer accepted for Ghana striker Majeed Waris

French Ligue 1 Stade Malherbe Caen have reached an agreement to sign Ghana striker Abdul Majeed Waris from Lorient, GHANASoccernet.com understands.

According to Ouest-France, Caen will sign the 26-year-old on loan with an option to buy in the summer.

But the club will have to agree personal terms with Waris.

Portuguese giants FC Porto are also reported to be interested and could snatch the former Valenciennes player if they give him more money.

Waris was one of the leading members of Lorient during the 2016/17 season, where he netted 11 goals in all competitions as the club got demoted to the second-tier league.

