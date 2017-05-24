Genoa Ghanaian midfielder Isaac Cofie undecided over future

Genoa midfielder Isaac Cofie is undecided about his long-term future at the cub following reports surrounding his future.

The 25-year-old has been linked with a move to CD Leganes with the Spanish side believed to be ready to fork out 500,000 Euros for his signature.

But the Ghanaian has moved quickly to water down on the reports insisting he's undecided.

“I grew up here, I am Genoa and I would like to stay here all the time, but we have to talk about society in the future and so far we have not done so.” he is quoted by Calciomercato

“Genoa is a great club and here is where I was nurtured, I love the club and currently I have not taken a decision on my next move."

Cofie has played all his professional career in Italy featuring for Sassuolo, Piacenza, Torino, Chievo Verona and Carpi all on loan.

By Patrick Akoto

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)