GFA capo Kwesi Nyantakyi expatiates on reasons behind Black Stars inactivity in the international break

President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Kwesi Nyantakyi has expounded on reasons behind Black Stars failure to play any friendly matches during the international break.

According to reports, the Ghana FA was in talks with other Federations to secure a friendly game during the last international break, but in the end the countries pulled out due to financial reasons.

A report which has been affirmed by the Ghana FA president but rebuffed claims that, the FA makes some financial gains in playing such games, stating that perception must be erased because it is very costly playing International games.

"The notion that the Black Stars is a business unit and that we have to make profit anytime we play a game is wrong," he told Zylofon FM. "We play friendly games because it gives the Coach the opportunity to access the team, the new players and old players."

"When we play football games, it comes with huge cost and sometimes we don't get anything from the game. Most of the times even when we make some money, we use it to finance the game. Last time, when we didn't play any game, everybody was asking why we didn't play any game."

"The reason we did not play any game was because we did not have money and the teams that wanted to engage us in friendlies wanted us to pay for the game so that was the reason we did not play any game.

But the President of the football Association went on to confirm the senior national team will play two countries in June. Nyantakyi says the Black Stars will Iceland and Japan who have all qualified for the World Cup.

"In June we will play two friendlies, we will play Iceland and Japan and they are going to bear all the cost for the games. An the money we will be making from the game, we will use them for plane tickets and pay the players so there are no gains from the games."

The owner of Wa All Stars is hopeful in the future the national team will have sponsors who can one day bring countries like Brazil and Germany to the country for International games.

"We are praying that it get to a time where we get sponsors who can help bring Brazil to Accra for a friendly or even Germany to Kumasi for a game."

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)