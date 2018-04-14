GFA Election: Sannie-Dara reveals pressure on Kwesi Nyantakyi to seek re-election in 2019

Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association Ibrahim Sannie-Dara has revealed that there has been incessant pressure from top member of the federation on Kwesi Nyantakyi to seek for re-election in 2019.

Nyantakyi, 1st Vice President of CAF and a FIFA Council member had disclosed that he will not seek re-election in 2019 after assuming office in 2006.

But there have been recent calls from Executive Committee members of the Ghana Football Association who insist he must seek re-election.

Speaking to FOX 97.9 on Saturday, the FA spokesman Sannie-Dara stated that the FA boss is under intense pressure to contest for the elections next year as many people in authority and most football administrators are pushing for him to contest.

"Nyantakyi is under pressure to contest (for the elections), many people are pushing for him to contest again", Sannie claimed.

Football Association Chairmen of the Western and Northern Regions have publicly called on Kwesi Nyantakyi to see for re-election with ExCo member and Tema Youth President Osei Palmer also adding his voice.

It is however unclear whether Kwesi Nyantakyi will rescind his decision not to seek re-election following the mounting pressure.

