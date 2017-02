The Ghana Football Association will provide a bus that will convey its delegation to the burial and funeral service of former Ghana coach Fred Osam Duodu on Saturday, 25 February at Agona Nyarkrom.

The bus will move from the GFA Secretariat in Accra at exactly 6am.

Meanwhile, a high powered delegation will also be in Kumasi for the funeral and burial ceremony of former coach Emmanuel Afranie.

