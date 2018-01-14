GHALCA 8 Match Report: Hearts of Oak 3-2 Ebusua Dwarfs - Zuma double secures Phobians semi final berth

Two late goals from substitute Richard Zuma handed Accra Hearts of Oak a vital 3-2 win over improved Ebusua Dwarfs to secure qualification to the semi finals of the 2018 G8 Tournament in Cape Coast on Sunday afternoon.

Zuma came from the dugout to steal the vital win for the Phobians when all hopes of securing a win were lost.

Ebusua Dwarfs broke the virginity of the game when Stephen Bentil outjumped his marker to head home a beautifully taken corner kick from Isaac Donkor in the 27th minute.

Relentless Hearts of Oak restored parity two minutes later when Christopher Bonney slotted home from the spot after Daniel Kordie was brought down in the Dwarfs eighteen yard box.

Am improved Ebusua Dwarfs side lifted their performance after a poor start to the 2018 G8 Tournament by pushing for the lead before the break but Hearts defended well.

Both teams returned from the break more charged but it was Dwarfs who shot themselves into the lead again after Joseph Esso converted a nice spot kick after Moro Adams was brought down by Akrofi.

Three minutes after Dwarfs had taken the lead, Richard Zuma came from the bench to restore parity for the second time for Hearts from an expertly taken pass by Samudeen Ibrahim.

With the game looking set for a 2-2 draw, hero of the day Richard Zuma magically weaved between two Dwarfs defenders to fire home the winner for Hearts.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)