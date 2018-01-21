GHALCA G8 Match Report: Hearts of Oak 1-2 Dreams FC- Still Believe rally to stun Phobians for first major title

Dreams FC came from a goal down to post a 1-0 win over giants Hearts of Oak, who finished the match with ten men, in Cape Coast to win the 2018 GHALCA G8 tournament on Sunday.

It is the first major title for the ambitious club who got promoted to the Ghana Premier League after winning last season's Division One League Zone III.

Hearts took an early lead when Daniel Kordie unleashed a thunderbolt from 25 yards which flew past goalkeeper Isaac Amoako like a missile in the 11th minute.

Seven minutes later, Kweku Adjei Darko drew Dreams FC level when he slalomed through the defenders before lifting the ball over Benjamin Mensah.

On 63rd minutes, Dreams FC were awarded a penalty and Leonard Owusu converted brilliantly to give them the lead.

Seven minutes from time, Hearts were reduced to ten men after captain Inusah Musah was sent off after a second yellow card.

