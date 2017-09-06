Ghana ace Thomas Partey is joint top scorer in 2018 FIFA World Cup Africa qualifiers
Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey is joint top scorer in the Africa 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers with four goals after four rounds of matches.
The 24-year-old has competition from Islam Slimani (Algeria) and Farouk Miya (Uganda) who are still involved in the qualifiers.
The Atletico Madrid midfielder's goals have all come in the double-header against Congo this month.
On Tuesday in Brazzaville, he netted a hat-trick as the Black Stars clobbered the Red Devils 5-1.
Four days earlier, he scored a late equalizer for Ghana to earn a 1-1 draw at the Baba Yara Stadium in the corresponding fixture.