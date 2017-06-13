Ghana attacker Caleb Ekuban on the verge of joining Cypriot side Apoel Nicosia- Report

Ghanaian attacker Caleb Ansah Ekuban is close to joining Cypriot outfit Apoel Nicosia on loan from Chievo Verona, according to reports.

The 22-year-old spent the 2016/17 season on loan at Moldovan side FK Partizan, where he plundered in 17 goals with five assists in 34 league games.

The forward's form has prompted a host of clubs to inquire about his service, however, Chievo coach Rolando Maran believes Ekuban has a lot to offer to his side in future hence will only leave the club on a loan deal.

And according to reports, Cypriot champions Apoel Nicosia are the front-runners to secure his signature ahead of their UEFA Champions League campaign next season.

Apoel have already made contact with Chievo Verona and they could sign him on loan for next season.

