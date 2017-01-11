Ghana coach Avram Grant admits it was difficult naming final AFCON squad; feels 'hurt' for dropped players

Ghana coach Avram Grant feels sorry for the three players he axed from his provisional squad for the Africa Cup of Nations.

The Israeli named his final 23-man squad for the tournament in Gabon by dropping Abdul Majeed Waris, Joseph Attamah and Raphael Dwamena.

Grant said he faced same problem during his at Chelsea when his team consisted of the national team captains of Germany, Ivory Coast, England and other captains of other countries.

"I always say that since I started football, the most difficult days for me is dropping players from my squad because especially players that have given everything want to be on the pitch," he said.

"It's a hard decision, it was always going to be hard decision for me any place I was. I remember my days at Chelsea, I had 27 players with 25 being internationals and it was the last year that only five could be on the bench so imagine that every game 9 international players including the captain of Germany, the captain of Ivory Coast and captains of other national teams were even on the bench."

"One day my assistant said; "I am going before you announce this squad."

Grant will be coaching in his second Africa Cup of Nations tournament after coming close two years ago in Equatorial Guinea where he finished second to Ivory Coast on penalties.

By Nuhu Adams

