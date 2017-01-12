Ghana coach Avram Grant wants Black Stars to take scoring chances in AFCON

Ghana coach Avram Grant has expressed his discontent about his side's inability to kill off games going into the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations.

However, the Israeli was happy with the team's ability to dominate matches.

He saw his side create several scoring opportunities in Tuesday's friendly against Uzbek side Bunyodkor in a pre-tournament friendly.

"We created a lot of chances in the friendly encounter. I think this is one of the problems of the team. All the last games we create a lot of decent chances but our percentage of making good use of them isn't so good," Grant said.

"This week we have worked a lot in front of the situation, finishing, individual training and team training.

''I'm happy that we scored two in the friendly and also continued to create chances because you cannot score if you don't create chances."

