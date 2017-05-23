Ghana coach: Starlets chances of reaching CAF U17 Nations Cup final 'very bright'

Ghana coach Paa Kwesi Fabin says his side hold the aces to reach the final of the CAF U17 Nations Cup at the expense of Niger in Wednesday's semi-final.

The Black Starlets beat Le Mena Cadets in two friendly matches played at the Accra Sports Stadium last month.

Ghana were the best side after the Group stage after scoring nine goals and conceding non.

But the 58-year-old is refusing to write off their opponents but says his side have the advantage.

''We respect our opponents. (Niger); but our chance of progressing to the final is very bright,'' Fabin told CAFOnline.com

''In fact, we are happy they've qualified together with us because we played two friendlies with them as part of our preparations for this competition but a semi-final match is not the same as a friendly so we would leave no stone unturned,” he added.

''We both have a fair idea about ourselves because we played twice in Accra before the tournament here; so, we should expect an interesting match.''

Fabin also revealed his side will play attacking football to ensure they get early goals in the contest to unsettle their opponents.

He also said his team have prepared for penalties.

''We are ready to go; and we are going to be offensive from the start because we need to score goals; and we are going to attack, attack and attack so as to get early goals in other to calm nerves,'' he added.

''Niger has a very good team and I'm not going to single out any player in the team, we are going to get ready for them and we have prepared for any kind of eventuality.

''We have also trained for penalties just in case because we are now in the knockout stages.

''Seriously, we want to use the remaining matches of these tournament to show the world that Africa would be a force to be reckoned with at the World Cup in India.''

