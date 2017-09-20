Ghana defender Daniel Opare delighted with improved form at German side Augsburg

Ghana defender Daniel Opare is delighted with his improved form at Augsburg.

The 26-year-old has impressed in recent matches for the German side after struggling in his first term.

The former Real Madrid youth player found his name in the DFB Bundesliga team of week with a 75 rating after impressing against Cologne last week.

And he is relishing getting a concerted run in the first team this season.

"I am a team player and I'm not the only player on the pitch. You can see everybody worked hard and it's a victory for the team. I will not take the praise alone," he told Bundesliga Vibes

"I will say we did a good job. For me I will say, I am an Augsburg player and what I want to do is to help the team as much as possible. To play my heart out and do my best."

The right-back is beginning to rediscover his form which earned massive plaudits in the past.

By Patrick Akoto

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)