Ghana defender Daniel Opare set to leave Augsburg permanently this summer

Ghana defender Daniel Opare could finally be sold off by German side Augsburg after a disappointing two year spell at the club.

Opare who impressed most during his stint with Standard Liege has played for Porto, Besiktas and is currently contracted to German side FC Augsburg.

He has struggled in the Bundesliga, and was recently on loan at RC Lens.

With his contract in Germany expiring in 2018 he would be available at a reasonably cut price.

Augsburg will be hoping to cut their losses and will accept a reasonable price for the former Real Madrid Castilla man.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)