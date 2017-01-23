Ghana defender Jeff Schlupp makes first start in Crystal Palace defeat to Everton

Crystal Palace new signing Jeffrey Schlupp made his first start for the club in their 1-0 home defeat to Everton.

The £12m signing from Leicester City was thrown into the hat but failed to inspire the side to record a win in his full debut.

Seamus Coleman scored the only goal of the match to keep the Eagles in the relegation zone.

The Ghana international was a second half substitute in their 3-0 defeat at West Ham United.

He was ineligible to play in the FA Cup Third Round replay against Bolton Wanderes last Wednesday but was handed his first start in Palace shirt.

However, it wasn't the quiet the kind of a perfect start he had anticipated.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)