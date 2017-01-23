Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Ghana defender Jeff Schlupp makes first start in Crystal Palace defeat to Everton

Published on: 23 January 2017
West Ham v CP 14/1/17Jeffrey SchluppPhoto: ©Neil Everitt07970 789228

Crystal Palace new signing Jeffrey Schlupp made his first start for the club in their 1-0 home defeat to Everton.

The £12m signing from Leicester City was thrown into the hat but failed to inspire the side to record a win in his full debut.

Seamus Coleman scored the only goal of the match to keep the Eagles in the relegation zone.

The Ghana international was a second half substitute in their 3-0 defeat at West Ham United.

He was ineligible to play in the  FA Cup Third Round replay against Bolton Wanderes last Wednesday but was handed his first start in Palace shirt.

However, it wasn't the quiet the kind of a perfect start he had anticipated.

 

