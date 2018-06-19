Ghana defender John Boye leaves Turkish side Sivasspor

Ghana defender John Boye has left Turkish side Sivasspor following the expiration of his contract.

The 31-year-old has been an integral member of Sivasspor since joining from Kayseri Erciyesspor in 2014/15.

The hard-tackling guardsman has departed the club after failing to renew his deal - which expired at the end of last month.

Sivasspor chairmanMecnun Otyakmaz has confirmed the departure of the Ghanaian alongside other players.

"The contracts of Brazilian Auremir Dos Santos, Ghanaian John Boye, Ukrainian Serhiy Rybalka, Senegalese Henri Saivet and Congo Thievy Bifouma have come to an end.

"If there are players in there who have desire to continue, we can meet again and get back into the team.

"Otherwise, we will have to let them go and look for others to fill their positions."

The former Rennes defender has been heavily linked with a move to Altay in the summer transfer window as the club aim to bolster their defensive ranks for next campaign.

The Izmir-based side would have to ward off competition from Denizlispor who have also entered the race for the Ghana international.

Boye made 58 appearances and scored seven goals durin