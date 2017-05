Ghana defender John Boye has been shortlisted for Sivasspor's Player of the Year award.

The centre back is in contention with three others Ali Şaşal Vural, Emre Kilinç and Leandrinho.

Boye had a successful season as the club's gained promotion to the Turkish top-flight.

He scored three goals in 25 appearances for Sivasspor.

You can vote for John Boye by clicking on this link:

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)