Ghana defender John Boye yet to start Sivasspor training due to injury

Sivasspor defender John Boye is yet to kick-in since suffering an injury while on international duty with Ghana.

The 30-year-old is yet to report to training due to a thigh problem he picked up which ruled him out of this month's 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers double-header against Congo.

The Ghana international is undergoing treatment in Turkey in a bid to recuperate from the setback.

Boye played a key role for the side as they gained promotion to the Turkish Süper Lig this season.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)