Ghana defender John Boye yet to start Sivasspor training due to injury
J. Boye
Sivasspor defender John Boye is yet to kick-in since suffering an injury while on international duty with Ghana.
The 30-year-old is yet to report to training due to a thigh problem he picked up which ruled him out of this month's 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers double-header against Congo.
The Ghana international is undergoing treatment in Turkey in a bid to recuperate from the setback.
Boye played a key role for the side as they gained promotion to the Turkish Süper Lig this season.