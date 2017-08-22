Ghana defender Rashid Sumaila jumps to the defense of under-fire coach Maxwell Konadu

Ghana defender Rashid Sumaila says coach Maxwell Konadu will recover and learn from the experience of losing to Burkina Faso in the CHAN qualifiers.

The Kuwait-based defender was monitoring the local Black Stars game from his base in Asia and has noticed the torrents of criticism Maxwell Konadu is getting after the defeat.

This will be the second successive time that Ghana will not be part of the CHAN competition having failed against the Iovory Coast the last time out.

“Maxwell is a very good coach who has helped a lot of players get to their best,” Sumaila said

“I have no doubt that like all champions he will be stronger from this.”

Konadu has largely been fingered as the man responsible for Ghana’s 2-1 defeat to Burkina Faso despite going to get a 2-2 score line in the first leg.

