Ghana defender Samuel Inkoom expresses delight over Bulgaria move

Ghanaian defender Samuel Inkoom has expressed delight over his move to Bulgaria after signing for local side FC Vereya.

The right-back is looking forward to his debut for Vereya on Sunday when they face giants Ludogorets in the Bulgarian top-flight.

This comes after Ghana's leading football news website GHANAsoccernet.com exclusively revealed the deal on Friday and he has expressed his gratitude.

“I am very happy to have signed for Vereya FC and I am very thankful to the manager and President who showed so much desire to bring me here,” the right-back wrote on Twitter.

He becomes the first Ghanaian player to have play for the club after completing his medical in Stara Zagora on Friday.

Inkoom has told GHANAsoccernet.com that he has agreed a four-month deal with the Bulgarian club who are currently 9th on the league table.

I am very happy to have signed for Vereya FC and I am very thankful to the manager and President who showed so much desire to bring me here. pic.twitter.com/39ALTCkfSo — Samuel Inkoom (@InkoomSamuel) February 24, 2017

New step, new challenges. Looking forward to my first match against Ludogorets tomorrow 🔵⚪️🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/tKoQYg1aZL — Samuel Inkoom (@InkoomSamuel) February 25, 2017

The Ghanaian has not played in the last six months after falling out with Antalyaspor’s head coach at the beginning of the season.

The 27-year-old after passing his medical is now in line to play against giants Ludogorets this weekend.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)