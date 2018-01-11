Ghana FA ExCo member Wilfred Kwaku Osei reprimanded by Ethics Committee, tasked to write a formal apology on UNCLASSIFIED PAYMENTS comments

The Ethics Committee of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has reprimanded Executive Committee Member Winfred Osei Palmer for publicly opining that Ghana failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup because 'unclassified payments' were ignored, and has been ordered to apologise.

In a letter dated 8th Januray, 2018 sent to Osei Palmer and chanced upon by GHANAsoccernet.com, the bankroller of Tema Youth has been directed to write a formal apology to the GFA, the Sports Ministry and the Executive Committee of the FA following 'inappropriate' comments made in an interview with Citi FM last year.

This decision was taken by the Ghana Football Association Ethics Committee.

The outspoken football administration, who is the vice Chairman of the Black Stars Management Committee was made to explain his comments made in relation to certain factors which may have led to Ghana’s failure to qualify for the 2018 World Cup.

Osei made the comments below on Citi Sports when the subject of Ghana’s failure to make the 2018 World Cup came up for discussion.

“I was quite surprised that Ghanaians and the media sided with former Sports Minister Nii Lante Vanderpuye when the government whitepaper on the Dzamefe Commission report clearly indicated that unclassified payments were legal in the concept of our budget," as quoted by FootballGhana.com

“If we had spent around $300,000 dollars [on referees], and stood to benefit about $8 million [by appearing at the World Cup], I see nothing wrong with it,” he said.

The Ethics Committee found those comments disparaging to the integrity of the FA and its competitions including allegations of match-fixing and bribery of referees.

The decision of the Ethics Committee is as follows:

The Committee finds Mr. Wilfred Kwaku Osei's comment on Citi FM as very inappropriate and should not be repeated.

Mr. Wilfred Kwaku Osei should write a letter of apology to the GFA Executive Committee, the GFA and the Minister of Sports within 14 days on receipt of this decision

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)