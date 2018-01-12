Ghana FA names 16 teams for Gala tournament next month
The Ghana Football Association has announced the list of clubs that will play in the GFA Star Times Gala next month.
The participating clubs include Premier League and Division One League clubs.
The two-day event is scheduled for 3-4 February, 2018.
Below are the participating clubs in this year’s Invitational Gala:
Berekum Chelsea FC
Bechem United FC
Accra Great Olympics FC
Inter Allies FC
Techiman Eleven Wonders FC
Dreams FC
Medeama SC
Elmina Sharks FC
Ebusua Dwarfs FC
Accra Hearts of Oak SC
Wa All Stars FC
NEA Salamina FC
Vision FC
New Edubiase FC
FC Samartex
Asante Kotoko SC