Ghana FA names 16 teams for Gala tournament next month

The Ghana Football Association has announced the list of clubs that will play in the GFA Star Times Gala next month.

The participating clubs include Premier League and Division One League clubs.

The two-day event is scheduled for 3-4 February, 2018.

Below are the participating clubs in this year’s Invitational Gala:

Berekum Chelsea FC

Bechem United FC

Accra Great Olympics FC

Inter Allies FC

Techiman Eleven Wonders FC

Dreams FC

Medeama SC

Elmina Sharks FC

Ebusua Dwarfs FC

Accra Hearts of Oak SC

Wa All Stars FC

NEA Salamina FC

Vision FC

New Edubiase FC

FC Samartex

Asante Kotoko SC

