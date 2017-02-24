Ghana FA to decide whether to headhunt for vacant Black Stars post

The Ghana Football Association is yet to announce the selection mode for the next Black Stars coach.

It is unknown if the local football governing will open applications (which has been the norm) or will headhunt for Avram Grant's successsor.

Two years ago, a committee headed by Fred Pappoe searched for a new coach and they settled on the former Chelsea manager Grant.

They interviewed the short-listed coaches at the Alisa Hotel in Accra where Grant came out on top.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)