Ghana forward Boakye-Yiadom scores BRACE to power Red Star Belgrade in Serbia
Ghana international striker Richmond Boakye-Yiadom scored a double to power Red Star Belgrade to a 3-0 away win over struggling Bačka Palanka in the Serbian top-flight on Saturday.
The 24-year-old raced the league leaders into a 5th minute lead at the Slavko Maletin Vava Stadium before he added the second goal 7 minutes before time.
The goals marked his first competitive goals for the Serbian giants since his arrival from Italy where he played in the Serie B for Latina.
Boakye is expected to continue his scoring run when Red Star host Partizan Belgrade in a crunchy encounter at the Stadion Rajko Mitić.
Defender Abraham Akwasi Frimpong was also involved in the game for Red Star Belgrade.