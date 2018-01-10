Ghana forward Kevin Prince-Boateng outraged by an H&M advert and says 'no to racism'

Eintracht Frankfurt's Kevin Prince-Boateng showed his outrage towards a high street brand on social networks after an ad appeared in which a black boy was wearing a sweatshirt with the slogan "the coolest monkey in the jungle."

The brand is continuing to sell the garment, although it is no longer being advertised with the child in the photograph because of the stir it caused.

https://twitter.com/KPBofficial/status/950451814738034693

H&M deleted the photograph because it was considered racist and apologised to anyone who might have been offended.

https://twitter.com/hm/status/950680302715899904

Source: Marca.com

