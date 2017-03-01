Ghana goalie Fatau Dauda keeps clean sheet in maiden league game for Enyimba

Black Stars shot stopper Fatau Dauda kept a clean sheet in his maiden Nigeria Professional Football League game for his new side Enyimba as they were held at home to a goalless draw by Shooting Stars SC.

Dauda pulled three magnificent saves to deny the visitors a goal in a game that the home side dominated.

Enyimba could have stolen the win when Fatau's tailor-measured long kick landed in front of their striker who chose to shoot wide instead of scoring.

The wasteful Enyimba side failed to convert most of the chances that came their way with Shooting Stars always dangerous on the counter.

This is the first league game for the former Orlando Pirates and AshGold goalkeeper and his performance is expected to earn him a regular starting role in the Enyimba side.

Dauda who was an unused substitute for the Black Stars at the just ended AFCON in Gabon made great saves to demonstrate his quality in the clash on Sunday afternoon.

The former Orlando Pirates goalie joined the Nigerian side from 2014 Ghana Premier League champions AshGold a few on the ago and is yet to make his official league debut for the former CAF Champions League winners.

Enyimba will be the third club on the Africa continent the cat-like shot stopper will be joining after spending three seasons with PSL sides Orlando Pirates and Chippa United from 2012 to 2014.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

