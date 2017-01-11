Ghana goalkeeper Fatau Dauda: The Black Stars will play like wounded lions

Goalkeeper Fatau Dauda is warning Ghana’s 2017 AFCON opponents that the Black Stars will take some stopping when they arrive in Gabon this weekend.

Dauda will be arriving in Gabon in what looks like his final Africa Cup of Nations having played in the 2008, 2013, and the 2015 edition.

He was on the bench when Ghana lost to the Cote D'Voire in 2015 and says he is certain the Black Stars will arrive in Gabon as injured lions.

“Every member of the team knows what is required and the Black Stars has always been a collection of determined players,” Dauda said

“We have the defeat to Cote D’voire fresh in our minds and that should fuel us on to go on and do great things in Gabon.”

" have been with this team for a very long time and when ever the feeling is this strong something special happens and we will go out there and play like wounded lions."

By Rahman Osman

Follow on twitter @iamrahmanosman

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)