Ghana goalkeeper Razak Brimah eyes Alioum Boukar's clean sheet AFCON record

Ghana goalkeeper Razak Brimah could equal Alioum Boukar's record of six clean sheets at the Africa Cup of Nations if he does not concede against Egypt on Wednesday.

The Cordoba gloves man is now at five consecutive shut outs.

He has now surpassed ex-internationals Richard Kingson, Joseph Carr and Paha who had only three clean sheets.

Boukar went six games without a ball in his net prior to Cameroon lifting the 2002 Africa Cup of Nations.

