Ghana legend Abedi Pele warns Black Stars against complacency after blistering start

Ghana legend Abedi Ayew Pele has cautioned the senior national team against complacency after blistering start to the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The Black Stars brushed Ethiopia aside with five goals without reply last week and the former Africa player of the Year is urging the team not to drop the momentum in subsequent games.

“For now, we do not have to jubilate so much because things go so fast in football,” Abedi warned.

“We have other matches to play in the qualifiers. Even though the countries we will face [Kenya and Sierra Leone] are not as strong as expected, we will still face them and those matches will have to be played nonetheless. It is always good to have such a start but we have to prepare [for the rest of the qualifiers] adequately,” he noted.

The Black Stars will continue the Group F qualifiers against Kenya in March 2018 before facing the Leone Stars later in September.

