Ghana legend Sammy Kuffuor backs Mamelodi Sundowns star Billiat to play in Europe

Ex-Ghana defender Samuel Kuffuor is tipping Mamelodi Sundowns and Zimbabwe winger Khama Billiat to play in Europe this year.

The ex-Bayern Munich star, has been left overly impressed with the quality of the 26-year-old.

The wonderfully-gifted wideman has impressed for both club and country, terrorizing defenders with cheeky ease.

Billiat enhanced his status with another superb display for Zimbabwe in their 2-2 stalemate with Algeria in their opening Africa Cup of Nations match on Sunday.

And Ghana legend Sammy Kuffour has tipped the intelligent winger to seal a move to Europe.

“I think Billiat is one the best African talents I have seen in a long time. This guy can be on another level because he has everything. I think you have to move him to Europe,” he said during his post-match analysis.

“It would be very disappointing for Africa not to see him playing here. But in terms of his career and what he can do at 26 years, you have to move him to Europe.”

He added: “He is amazing to watch. For me being a defender it would be very difficult to play against this boy. He is small and you don’t know what he is going to do. He is so quick with the ball, he has everything. For me I would love to see him go outside [overseas] for his future.”

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)