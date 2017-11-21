Ghana midfielder Alfred Duncan returns to Sassuolo training after injury recovery

Ghana midfielder Alfred Duncan has returned to Sassuolo training after recovering from injury.

The 24-year-old has not featured for Sassuolo after suffering injury in their 1-0 win over SPAL on October 22.

Duncan has now shaken off the injury and joined his team-mates at training on Monday, but could only work on tactical and technical exercises as directed by the medical staff.

He was joined at training by fellow injury returnees Cristian Dell'Orco and Davide Frattesi.

The former Inter Milan youth enforcer has made nine appearances for coach Cristian Bucchi's side in the Italian Serie A.

