Ghana midfielder Bennard Kumordzi holds first training session with Belgian side KV Kortrijk

Published on: 19 June 2017
Genk's Bennard Kumordzi pictured during a training of Belgian first league soccer team KRC Genk in Zagreb, Croatia, Wednesday 17 August 2016. Tomorrow KRC Genk is playing the first leg of the playoff round in the Europa League competition against Lokomotiva Zagreb. BELGA PHOTO YORICK JANSENS

Ghanaian midfielder Bennard Yao Kumordzi held his first training session with Belgian outfit KV Kortrijk on Monday.

The 32-year-old signed a two-year deal with the side last month after spending five years at Racing Genk.

The African held his first training session with his new teammates as fans turned up to watch their new recruits.

New coach Yannis Anastasiou alongside players Bryan Verboom, Sébastien Bruzzese, Christophe Lepoint and Bennard Kumordzi are the new faces at the club.

The side has started pre-season well in time ahead of the Belgian Pro League.

