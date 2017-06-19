Ghana midfielder Bennard Kumordzi holds first training session with Belgian side KV Kortrijk

Ghanaian midfielder Bennard Yao Kumordzi held his first training session with Belgian outfit KV Kortrijk on Monday.

The 32-year-old signed a two-year deal with the side last month after spending five years at Racing Genk.

The African held his first training session with his new teammates as fans turned up to watch their new recruits.

New coach Yannis Anastasiou alongside players Bryan Verboom, Sébastien Bruzzese, Christophe Lepoint and Bennard Kumordzi are the new faces at the club.

The side has started pre-season well in time ahead of the Belgian Pro League.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)