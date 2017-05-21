Ghana midfielder Kwadwo Poku on target as Miami FC maintain top spot in North American Soccer League

Kwadwo Poku was very influential as Miami FC claimed a convincing 2-0 away victory over Indy Eleven on Saturday night to maintain top spot in the North American Soccer League.

The Ghanaian playmaker sealed the win with a neat effort in the 72nd minute after Italian midfielder Rennella had given Miami the lead in the first half.

Miami has now won four games in a row, and is unbeaten over 5 games.

For Poku he has three goals after eight games.

