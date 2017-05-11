Ghana midfielder Michael Essien faces Ivorian rival Didier Zokora in Indonesian top-flight

Michael Essien will clash with former English Premier League rival Didier Zokora when Persib Bandung travel to Semen Padang in the Indonesian top-flight on Saturday.

The two players faced off during their stint in England where Zokora featured for Tottenham Hotspur between 2006-2009.

Essien, was an integral part of the Chelsea squad between 2005-2014 where he excelled heavily.

The two players will reignite their midfield rivarly this weekend - and this time in Indonesia when Semen Padang host Michael Essien's Persib Bandung at the H Agus Salim Stadium.

Persib coach Djajang Nurdjaman has admitted the highlight of the match is the clash between the two sides.

"The duel between Didier Zokora and Essien will surely warm up the game even though I see Zokora has not satisfied the coach yet." he said

Essien has scored two goals in five appearances while Zokora is yet to open his account.

