Ghana newboy Thomas Agyepong helps NAC Breda to secure Dutch top-flight promotion

Black Stars newboy Thomas Agyepong helped NAC Breda to secure promotion to the Dutch Eredivisie on Sunday after 4-1 second leg win at NEC Nijmegen.

Breda managed to advance 5-1 on aggregate after a 1-0 first leg win last week to return to the top flight of Dutch football after two seasons in the Eerste Divisie.

Agyepong was named in the starting line-up and lasted 75 minutes when he was replaced by Fisayo Adarabioyo.

The former Ghana U17 captain has been influential for De Ratten this season as he made 27 league appearances and scored two goals.

Agyepong is on loan from English giants Manchester United and played in the Dutch top-flight with FC Twente last season.

He has been invited for Ghana's 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Ethiopia at home on 11 June.

The former Right To Dream Academy boy will also feature in international friendlies against Mexico and USA on 28 June and 1 July respectively.

