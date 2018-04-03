Ghana Premier League: Aminu, Annan and Sharani battle in tough contest for NASCO Player of the Month award

The battle for the Ghana Premier League player of the month of March has just begun with a tough battle as to who emerges the winner.

Unstoppable Asante Kotoko shot stopper Felix Annan will battle it out with WAFA wonderkid Aminu Mohammed and Dreams FC winger Zuberu Sharani.

Felix whose impeccable goalkeeping has saved the Porcupine Warriors from humiliation since the start of the league has kept two clean sheets in four games concedibg only two goals and has emerged man of the match on two occasions.

His enviable record is hugely challenged by Aminu Mohammed who has scored against the defending champions of the Ghana Premier League, Aduana Stars as well as giants Asante Kotoko in the league opener. He has two goals in four games and has won man of the match twice.

The 'Saviour' Zuberu Sharani, as he's called in the media has saved Dreams FC on two occasions. He scored the late winner for the side against Elmina Sharks at Dawu and also shot his side in front in their 1-1 stalemate with Berekum Chelsea. Sharani has two man if the match awards with two goals to his credit.

Even though these players deserve to have their names nominated, another player whose absence in the listvraises eyebrows is Techiman Eleven Wonders striker Abdul Wahab.

Wahab, who has scored three goals already, including a brace against Bechem United, was denied a perfect drive in Kumasi against Kotoko which could have seen him bag four goals in four games.

